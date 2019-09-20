Today's News Highlights Include
Lagos to shutdown Yaba, Jibowu roads - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde addressing newsmen The Lagos State Government says it will be closing down Yaba and Jibowu/Ogunmorin axis on the 16th and 23rd of November respectively from 8:00pm to 6:00am for the Level Cross construction of the rail tracks. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Breaking: Masked security men attack Makinde in Lokoja Hotel - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Some armed and masked security men who appeared in police uniforms have attacked the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde in a Lokoja Hotel, Kogi State. READ MORE
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo prays for his accusers as he wins rape case against Busola Dakolo (read his statement) - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has reacted to the court judgement which exonerated him of rape and also awarded N1m against his accuser, Busola Dakolo as damages. LIB reported earlier that Justice O. A. Musa who presided over the case said the rape allegation was sentimental, cruel, empty and an...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Jack Ma pledges to promote inclusive digital economy in Africa – China.org.cn - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Jack Ma (4th L), the founder of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, attends the Nigeria Digital Economy Summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on Nov. 14, 2019. Jack Ma, the founder of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, pledged on Thursday to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa. In a meeting with …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Atiku's lawyers absent at Supreme Court final ruling - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Not a single one of the over 50 lawyers, among them Senior Advocates of Nigeria, who represented defeated PDP candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was present at the Supreme Court on Friday, November 15th as the court gave an elaborate ruling on Atiku’s appeal challenging the re-election of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 364.7 KB Views: 1