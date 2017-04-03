The federal government of Nigeria has revealed the new method used by the terrorist group, ISIS, to recruit new members. According to Information Minister Lai Mohammed, ISIS has now resorted to targeting vulnerable individuals, including foreign students, using financial inducements to recruit them into the terrorist organisation. He quoted a report received by the Nigerian intelligence community, which explained how 27 students of the University of Medical Sciences and Technology, UMST, in Sudan were recruited. He said this is the new method of recruitment used by the terrorists. According to him, 22 of the 27 students, who travelled to Syria to join ISIS, are Britons. ”According to the report, the students were recruited by one Mohammed Fakhri Al-khabbas, a former UMST student from Middlesborough, United Kingdom," he said. “Many of the students are children of reputable doctors in the UK. Their social media accounts also revealed them as praising jihadists and championing ISIS’ cause,” He then urged Nigerian parents, especially those who have children and wards in foreign academic institutions, to pay more attention to their activities, while urging schools across the country to enlighten their students on the new ISIS’ recruitment strategy.