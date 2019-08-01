Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Lai: Some Nigerians can’t recite the national anthem - The Cable

#1
Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says some Nigerians cannot recite the national anthem.

Mohammed spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of the “Mindshift Advocacy for Development Initiative”, a campaign for value-reorientation and attitudinal change among Nigerians.

lai.PNG

read more
 
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top