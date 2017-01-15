Submit Post Advertise

Sports Late Zlatan Header Save Point For Man U at Old Trafford

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by kemi, Jan 15, 2017 at 7:44 PM. Views count: 116

  1. kemi

    kemi Social Member Curators

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a dramatic equaliser with six minutes remaining as Manchester United grabbed a 1-1 Premier League draw at home to Liverpool.

    ZLATAN LIVERPOOL.jpg

    Paul Pogba had looked like being the villain of the piece for United, but Ibrahimovic's header – his 10th goal in 10 top-flight games – prevented a damaging defeat.

    James Milner's 27th-minute penalty and sixth league goal of the season – awarded after a handball from Pogba – had looked like it would prove to be the winner at Old Trafford but Zlatan’s header 6 minutes to time cancels it all.
     
    kemi, Jan 15, 2017 at 7:44 PM
