Authorities at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, has announced that the school will be re-opened on Friday 15th of September, 2017. LAUTECH Registrar, Jacob Agboola, in a statement released on Thursday urged students to return to their campuses for commencement of academic activities on Monday, September 18. “The Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has approved resumption of activities on the institution’s campuses with effect from Friday, September 15, 2017", he said. “Students of the university are expected to return to school on Monday, September 25, 2017, while full academic activities, the details of which the senate will announce, shall commence immediately after the Independence anniversary holiday. “Council thanked the governors of Oyo and Osun states, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi and Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola respectively, for agreeing to support the university with necessary funds to enable the university to return to its normal work schedule and reinvigorate its latent capacities for accelerated and sustainable growth and development. “Concerted efforts should, therefore, be geared towards ensuring that nothing is allowed to disrupt the normal work of the university again.” LAUTECH has been embroiled in a perennial internal crisis with the school closed for months.