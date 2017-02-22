Submit Post Advertise

Metro LAUTECH Lecturers Return To Class After 9 Months

    Lecturers of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Tuesday, suspended their nine months strike.

    The strike was called off by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU after receiving a letter of commitment on how Oyo and Osun state governments intend to fund the university.

    The chairman, Biodun Olaniran, said the decision was informed after appraisal of the current situation on campus.

    lautech1.png

    He however said the union would not hesitate to return to strike if the government fails again on the promise of funding the school.

    “After consideration of all issues, we have decided to immediately suspend the strike and return to work with immediate effect,” he said.
     
