Alhassan Ado Garba, the member representing Tudun-Wada/Doguwa Constituency of Kano State at the House of Representatives, has allegedly hired thugs to vandalise properties of his constituents for questioning how he spent the allowance allocated to them for projects.
The development was uncovered by Tracka, a community of active citizens dedicated to tracking the implementation of government projects in their community to ensure service delivery.
READ MORE HERE
The development was uncovered by Tracka, a community of active citizens dedicated to tracking the implementation of government projects in their community to ensure service delivery.
READ MORE HERE