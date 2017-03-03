Alhaji Muhammadu Usman, the Emir of Bukkuyum in Zamfara, said that over 300 children died as a result of lead poisoning at Yar-Galma village of Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state. Emir Usman made the disclosure on Friday at Yar-Galma during the inauguration of a solar-powered borehole, drilled by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF); NAN reports. He also lamented that lead poisoning had adversely affected several communities in the area appealed to government and other NGOs to emulate the foundation. Chairman of the foundation, retired Justice Mamman Nasir, said the project was designed to provide safe and potable water free from lead poison and other dissolved metallic contaminants in the community.