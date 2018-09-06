A British member of parliament, Tom Brake, Thursday staged a protest outside the Nigerian High Commission in London to call for the release of Leah Sharibu, CNN reports.
Miss Sharibu was among 110 girls kidnapped February 19 by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls’ Science …
