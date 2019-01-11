A one-time National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New PDP, nPDP, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has revealed that the recent audio leak series where the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi was heard criticising the government of President Muhammadu Buhari was a project sponsored by Governor Nyesom Wike …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2H8ypvn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2H8ypvn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]