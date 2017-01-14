Submit Post Advertise

Sports Leicester City Vs Chelsea Starting Line Up

    Diego Costa has been left out of Chelsea's squad for the meeting with Leicester City.

    The in-form striker was forced to train alone after a row with manager Antonio Conte and a member of his coaching staff.

    See line up below:

    Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro.



    Subs: Begovic, Ivanovic, Zouma, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi.


    Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mendy; Albrighton, Musa, Vardy.


    Subs: Zieler, Simpson, Wasilewski, Kapustka, King, Gray, Okazaki.
     
