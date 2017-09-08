Veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba, has stated that he is not denying from leukemia despite reports suggesting otherwise. Nollywood filmmaker Sunny McDon had on Thursday alerted the public of Daba’s condition in a post on Facebook. “Dear colleagues and friends in Nollywood. Especially some of us that date back to NTA days. Please put a call to Sadiq Daba. He needs your voice of encouragement now please,” McDon had written. Fans of the actor consequently besieged the actor's social media pages with messages of support In response, the Cockcrow At Dawn and NTA star has said his “wonderful” doctors are taking good care of him. “I am not dead nor dying I!! God has been and will Always be faithful to me and my plight, because that is my covenant with Him,” he wrote in response to a fan’s enquiry on Facebook. “My doctors have been wonderful and I am responding to treatment. …..my love and thanks to all those who have called to sympathize and empathize with me…..God bless you.”