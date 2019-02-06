Entertainment Liam Neeson’s interview shows that for some, black people are still not fully human | Gary Younge – the Guardian

#1
When I was coming up in Mississippi I never knew it was against the law to kill a black man, the late Buford Posey told me when he was 79.

I learned that when I went in the army. I was 17 years old. When they told me I thought …



via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/2HW1HOe

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[58]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top