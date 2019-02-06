When I was coming up in Mississippi I never knew it was against the law to kill a black man, the late Buford Posey told me when he was 79.
I learned that when I went in the army. I was 17 years old. When they told me I thought …
via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/2HW1HOe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
I learned that when I went in the army. I was 17 years old. When they told me I thought …
via the Guardian – http://bit.ly/2HW1HOe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]