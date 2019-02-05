Entertainment Linda Ikeji’s Brother Got Two New Benz, One For Him, One For His Wife (Photos) – Naijaloaded

#1
Linda Ikeji’s younger brother, Pekis Ikeji treats himself and wife to a nice ridewith new mercedes benz cars.

According to Pekis Ikeji, one of the mercedes at is for him while the other is a gift from him to his wife.....



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2MOFMas

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top