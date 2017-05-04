Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Linda Ikeji Replies Don Jazzy, Gives Condition For Proposal

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by Oluogunjobi, May 4, 2017 at 8:35 AM.

    Whatever Music Producer Don Jazzy is aiming at with the comic 'proposal' to celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji will be unravelled as time passes.

    Don Jazzy yesterday stylishly asked celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji out, shortly after Banky W announced that he will be getting married to Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi.

    upload_2017-5-4_8-35-31.png

    With the funny poser: Dear @LindaIkeji I wrote one movie script like that. I will be the lead actor in it.Abeg u sabi act?

    Nigerians believe that the union of Etomi and Banky W was borne out of the perfectness, cuteness in their couple role in The Wedding Party Movie, and perhaps reason why Don Jazzy posed such question to Ms. Ikeji.

    Linda Ikeji replied Don Jazzy's call that: ''Yes o, I can act very well sef. lol. As long as we can air it on Linda Ikeji TV *wink*

    upload_2017-5-4_8-34-33.png

    Do you think this may be the start of something beautiful between the music producer and celebrity blogger?
     
  2. CHINONSO emmanuel

    CHINONSO emmanuel Member

     
    CHINONSO emmanuel, May 4, 2017 at 8:57 AM
  3. ozor benardin

    ozor benardin Member

    f you ask me, na who I go ask? Lol
     
    ozor benardin, May 4, 2017 at 9:04 AM
  4. olatunde alphonsus

    olatunde alphonsus New Member

    Wow...it can actually be the beginning of their love story. Wishing them well
     
    olatunde alphonsus, May 4, 2017 at 9:05 AM
  5. Samuel Arua

    Samuel Arua New Member

    Me I don't know ooo. These people are unpredictable in relationship matters.
     
    Samuel Arua, May 4, 2017 at 9:08 AM
  6. chukwuka cherish

    chukwuka cherish Member

    Maybe, maybe not
     
    chukwuka cherish, May 4, 2017 at 9:11 AM
