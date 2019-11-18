Metro Lion discovered at residential building in Lagos (photos) – Legit.ng

#1
Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences has disclosed the discovery of a two-year-old lion in a residential building.

The lion was discovered in the Victoria Island area of Lagos state, chairman of the task force, Yinka Egbeyemi says...

lion.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2QtlCXj

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top