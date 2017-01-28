Leo Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo's wedding now has a date and a locations. After it became known they would get married in 2017, the details have now come out. According to 'Primicias Ya', the couple have began work on what could be the wedding of the year. The first details have been defined and, according to the reports, we now know when and where the Rosario wedding -- where they are both from -- will take place. The date will be Jun. 24, which coincides with Messi's birthday. The Argentine international wants a day as important as his wedding to coincide with his 30th birthday. According to 'Primicias Ya', the first part will be at La Catedral in Rosario, with the second part taking place at Arroyo Seco, where Messi often stays when in his home town.