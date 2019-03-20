Barcelona star, Lionel Messi can be cloned as claimed Genetics expert Arcadi Navarro, head of the European Genome-Phenome Archive (EGA).
Navarro made the claim during an interview on Spanish radio station Cadena SER, where he aid the player can have a double with the use of existing technology and …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FpTb6M
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Navarro made the claim during an interview on Spanish radio station Cadena SER, where he aid the player can have a double with the use of existing technology and …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2FpTb6M
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]