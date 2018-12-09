  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Sports Lionel Messi Reveals The ‘Ritual’ He Followed That Made Him Score Two Direct FreeKicks Yesterday – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Lionel Messi scored two direct free-kick goals in La Liga game for the first time ever during his side Catalan derby with Espanyol at the RCD stadium.

The Spanish champions went on to win the encounter by four goal to nil. The five times Ballon D’or winner surged …



read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QH2ohr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top