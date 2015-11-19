Politics List of Impeached Nigerian State Governors Since 1990

Nigeria is a country organized into 36 state, and a Federal territory (FCT). Each state is governed by a Governor who is elected for a four-year term through an election process by INEC.

Under certain terms and conditions, the Governor may be replaced by another, for example through death, impeachment or if an election is annulled.

Others governors are likely to join them pending various court cases.

This is a list of impeached Nigerian state governors since the inception of Democracy in 1999

Ayo Fayose was impeached as the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Nigeria on 16 October 2006 on alleged mismanagement of public funds and serial killings. He was re-elected on the platform of the PDP and currently the gevernor of Ekiti state

Peter Obi was governor of Anambra State in Nigeria from 17 March 2006 to 2 November 2006, when he was impeached on alleged misconduct and from 9 February 2007 to 29 May 2007 after his impeachment was overturned.

Joshua Dariye, was impeached as the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Nigeria on 13 November 2006 on alleged siphon of public fund and money laundering in London

Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, was impeached as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Nigeria on 12 January 2006 by 18 Legislators

Late Diepreye Alamieyeseigha was impeached as the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Nigeria on 9 December 2005 on alleged corruption which includes, theft of public funds, abuse of office, and money laundering.

Murtala Nyako was impeached as the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Nigeria on July 2014 on alleged corruption which includes, theft of public funds, abuse of office, and money laundering

I personally think that some of the leaders mentioned here should not be in this list because the court declared their impeachment as null and void. Check out the complete list of impeached governors in Nigeria here!
 
