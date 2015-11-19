Nigeria is a country organized into 36 state, and a Federal territory (FCT). Each state is governed by a Governor who is elected for a four-year term through an election process by INEC.Under certain terms and conditions, the Governor may be replaced by another, for example through death, impeachment or if an election is annulled.Others governors are likely to join them pending various court cases.This is a list of impeached Nigerian state governors since the inception of Democracy in 1999was impeached as the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Nigeria on 16 October 2006 on alleged mismanagement of public funds and serial killings. He was re-elected on the platform of the PDP and currently the gevernor of Ekiti statewas governor of Anambra State in Nigeria from 17 March 2006 to 2 November 2006, when he was impeached on alleged misconduct and from 9 February 2007 to 29 May 2007 after his impeachment was overturned., was impeached as the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Nigeria on 13 November 2006 on alleged siphon of public fund and money laundering in London, was impeached as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Nigeria on 12 January 2006 by 18 Legislatorswas impeached as the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Nigeria on 9 December 2005 on alleged corruption which includes, theft of public funds, abuse of office, and money laundering.was impeached as the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, Nigeria on July 2014 on alleged corruption which includes, theft of public funds, abuse of office, and money laundering