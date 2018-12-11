Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk insists the club can challenge for Premier League and Champions League honours as they prepare for a decisive clash with Napoli on Tuesday.
The fate of Liverpool’s Champions League campaign rests on the result of Tuesday’s must-win Group C match against Napoli at Anfield, …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2SL50bN
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The fate of Liverpool’s Champions League campaign rests on the result of Tuesday’s must-win Group C match against Napoli at Anfield, …
read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2SL50bN
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]