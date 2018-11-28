Sports Liverpool star makes stunning revelation about Man United after signing new 5 year deal with the Reds – Legit ng

#1
Sadio Mane recently penned a new long-term contract with Liverpool extending his stay at Anfield until the summer of 2023.

The Senegalese joined the Reds from fellow EPL side Southampton in 2016 and has become one of the best stars at the club....



read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2PYDAlr

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[30]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top