Business Livestock247 leverages technology drive herds market

Nigeria’s first livestock e-commerce platform, Livestock247, launches animal identification and traceability technology to compliment government’s efforts of regulating, structuring, transforming and promoting investments in the livestock sector of the economy.

The platform is structured to bring together the livestock stakeholders, connecting buyers, sellers, ranchers, livestock …



