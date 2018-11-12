Nigeria’s first livestock e-commerce platform, Livestock247, launches animal identification and traceability technology to compliment government’s efforts of regulating, structuring, transforming and promoting investments in the livestock sector of the economy.
The platform is structured to bring together the livestock stakeholders, connecting buyers, sellers, ranchers, livestock …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2JWUhrp
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The platform is structured to bring together the livestock stakeholders, connecting buyers, sellers, ranchers, livestock …
Read more via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2JWUhrp
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[58]