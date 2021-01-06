siteadmin
WHAT IS LOTTO NIGERIA?
We have at some points heard about lottery games and how it takes advantage of the chance to favor the winner. Lotto Nigeria game operates based on probability as well to determine its winner.
Lotto Nigeria is authorized and governed gaming so all winnings are sure and secure. Their operation is governed by a known body. Some governments outlaw the lottery for some states, but it’s entirely legitimate to play Lotto Nigeria. This is not a game that is here today and gone tomorrow. The stakes are moderately small for the winnings that can be had.
Lotto Nigeria is the first, online national lottery introduced with the player's best interest in mind, to offer you the chance of making all your dreams become reality and improve your standard of living forever. You can choose to play the Lotto Nigeria game from any place at any time with the use of any device – laptop, tablet, or smartphone. To begin playing, you would have to get a ticket directly from the website: lottoNigeria.com or download the mobile application from either Google Play Store or Apple App Store to stay abreast with the latest news updates and draw results at all s.
Lotto Nigeria presents you with two amazing GG World Lotto games at your fingertips. GG World Million with a mouth-watering jackpot of NGN 383,500,000, a classic 5/50 + 2/12 lotto game with the draws slated for every Tuesday and Friday in a week.
The second game is the GG World Keno. This game is fun, fast, and engaging with the draws slated for every 4 minutes. In this game, the player has to select a set of 1-10 digits within the 1-70 range. There exists a possibility to select a multiplier for the bet, up to 10x the basic stake. The system draws 20 numbers. The higher the bet and the number of accurately selected numbers, the bigger the win, with the jackpot fixed at NGN100,000,000. Here you can win more than in Baba Ijebu Pay Me My Dough lotto!
Lotto Nigeria is the early lottery erasing the lotto from any form of suspicion and tension following the draw process. Employing for the first time, a True Random Number Generator that takes advantage of quantum physics principles to guarantee the numbers are drawn completely randomly. In addition to that, the draw machine is connected to an Ethereum blockchain which provides complete verifiability and transparency to the draw process.
Apart from that, the Lotto Nigeria game is authorized by Gaming Laboratories International. It has amassed more than 30 years of experience and banked on by 475 jurisdictions around the world, GLI issues certification which guarantees that the given lottery is absent both for the operator and player alike.
LottoNigeria.com is managed by Fortune Games Limited company, whose office is located in Abuja, under Category A License issued by National Lottery Regulatory Commission.
HOW TO PLAY LOTTO NIGERIA GAMES?
GG World Million as one of the games in lotto Nigeria has been established as the most user-friendly and hassle-free lottery, that gives you the chance to play from any location at any time and win amazing prizes. GG World Million costs N200 to play per line. If the Ticket you bought has many lines, the price of the Game will be equal to the single Line price multiplied by the number of Lines.
The Game begins every Tuesday at 8:45 PM CEST and every Friday at 8:45 PM CEST.
The rules are lucid and straight to the point. The player’s part is to choose 5 main numbers within the 1 to 50 range and 2 extra numbers within the 1 to 12 range. You can choose the numbers on your own or use the quick-pick tool to fill in the ticket with random digits.
GG World Million Odds and Prizes
The least jackpot is NGN383,500,000. If none of the players selects the numbers accurately, the prize will be added to the next draw and the jackpot grows.
To access comprehensive information about winnings, prize-tiers, and odds of winning a prize on the website LottoNigeria.com
For GG World Keno, the player is expected to select 1-10 digits within the 1-70 range. These digits can be picked manually or with the use of the quick-pick tool which will choose the digits for you randomly. The draw happens every 4 minutes and 20 different numbers are drawn. If the digits are drawn to tally with the numbers you picked, you win the prize.
GG World Keno Odds and Prizes
The main GG World Keno stake is NGN100 for a single line. You can pick up to 10 lines on a ticket.
You can equally use a multiplier of up to 10x to boost the prize and to play one of the best lotto in Nigeria.
WHY YOU SHOULD PLAY THIS GAME?
Lotto Nigeria is fun to play and it can profit all involved in the game especially the player. The idea behind Lotto Nigeria was conceived to boost the growth of the country. It is widely known that the Great Wall of China was erected off the state-funded national lotto of China. The state Lotto of Nigeria and funding will go into Nigeria itself, perhaps not to erect a wall, but to handle other defenses and state funding will benefit.
Lotto Nigeria game playing online has gained wider and wider acceptance due to its guaranteed security. You can be sure to be awarded your prize when you win since transparency is hallowed for this game. This is partially due to the many winnings of the lotto Nigeria and the Nigerian people. It has become virtually as big as football in the county. The authorization by the Nigerian Government has strengthened weight to the insurance of playing Lotto Nigeria games both in-shop and online. The possibility of playing online has grown fast over the past few years.
The Lotto Nigeria Game has gainfully engaged thousands of Nigerians in the country, serving as a means of livelihood or source of capital to several individuals. It has also created room for various more opportunities for the people of Nigeria.
