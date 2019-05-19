The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), yesterday eulogised the Federal Government for the removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).
NALPGAM President, Mr Nosa Ogieva-Okunbor in a statement said that the Federal Government had signed the approval of VAT …
