Mahmoud Abu Zaid was detained while covering clashes between protesters and security forces in 2013. While incarcerated, DW published a letter in which he wrote that he didn’t know “when this nightmare is going to end.”
Mahmoud Abu Zaid, an award-winning Egyptian photojournalist popularly known as Shawkan, …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2NJlnE4
Get more World News
Mahmoud Abu Zaid, an award-winning Egyptian photojournalist popularly known as Shawkan, …
Read more via Plus TV Africa – https://ift.tt/2NJlnE4
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]