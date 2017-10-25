Family of embattled former chairman of the Presidential Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has vowed to expose the 'cabal' in Aso rock behind their son's ordeal on his reinstatement to the federal civil service. The Family also said it would drgag the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court for sealing six houses allegedly belonging to Maina. The EFCC had, on Tuesday, in Kaduna, sealed and marked the said six houses for investigation. To this end, the family said a lawyer has been contacted to seek redress in court to redeem the battered image of the family. The family also said ‘those cabals in Aso Rock, implicating their son will soon be exposed’. “You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in both the social and electronic and print media. “Where our brother,father, and uncle have been blackmailed as a fraudster. The cabals have gone to the extent of marking our house red paints with the inscription of ‘EFCC under investigation’. “The entire family of Abdullahi Maina is hereby categorically stating that our son is not in any way a fraudster, rather he is a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into the Nigerian Pension Scheme, whose efforts saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of FCT Abuja and other state capitals".