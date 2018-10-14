Metro Man Cheats Death As Tree Falls On His Bed Moments After Waking Up (Photos) – Nairaland

A man is lucky to be alive after miraculously escaping a tragedy which befell his house early this morning in Delta state.

It was gathered that the early morning rain with heavy breeze, forced a coconut tree to fall into a family house in Erirhomurun, Oyenke community, Okpe local government area of Delta state.



