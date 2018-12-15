Metro Man Deflowers 14-Year Old Daughter – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
A 14-year old girl has narrated how her biological father, Mr Johnson Okon, engaged her in a sex romp, she lost her virginity, her mother asked her to accept her fate and not disclose what happened.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Charismatic Road in Abule, …



Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2SQQA9X

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top