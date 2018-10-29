Metro Man Pretending To Be Female Relative Defrauds Senator Alasodura Of N3M – Nairaland

#1
The operatives of the Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, have arrested a 38-year-old man, Omoniyi Ademola, who defrauded Senator Tayo Alasodura of N3 million, while pretending to be a female relative.

The suspect who launched a WhatsApp support group for the Senator using a woman’s picture and putting up favourable post on the …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PZoOHf

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Place your Ad here for NGN12,000.00 per Week!
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top