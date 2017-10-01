A man has been shot dead by French soldiers after killing two at Marseille's main train station in France. According to a witness at the scene, the man brought out a knife and attacked a young girl before pouncing on another woman, shouting what seems to be "Allahu Akbar" in the process. She added that she saw soldiers from France’s Sentinelle force who were patrolling in the area arrive on the public square at the Gare Saint-Charles station. The police is describing the incident as a "likely terrorist act." France has