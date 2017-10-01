Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

World Man Shouting "Allahu Akbar" Murders 2 at French Train Station

Discussion in 'World News' started by Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 3:41 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    A man has been shot dead by French soldiers after killing two at Marseille's main train station in France.

    According to a witness at the scene, the man brought out a knife and attacked a young girl before pouncing on another woman, shouting what seems to be "Allahu Akbar" in the process.

    She added that she saw soldiers from France’s Sentinelle force who were patrolling in the area arrive on the public square at the Gare Saint-Charles station.

    The police is describing the incident as a "likely terrorist act."

    France has
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 3:41 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Shouting Allahu Akbar
    1. Oluogunjobi
      World

      Man Shouts “Allahu Akbar”, Kills 3 In The United States

      Oluogunjobi, Apr 19, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,774
      Oluogunjobi
      Apr 19, 2017
    2. RemmyAlex
      World

      Iran's Ex-President Rafsanjani Dies At 82

      RemmyAlex, Jan 8, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      355
      RemmyAlex
      Jan 8, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      World

      Woman Beheads 4-Year-Old Girl, Takes Severed Head Into Street Shouting 'Allahu Akbar' - See Video

      RemmyAlex, Feb 29, 2016, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,338
      RemmyAlex
      Feb 29, 2016

    Comments