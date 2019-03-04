A young man, identified as Kalu Item, has been stabbed to death by his friend, identified simply as Yellow man, over his inability to share N400,000 being money allegedly realised from online scam in Lagos.
P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Wazobia Bus Stop in Abaranje Ikotun, …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2SFZqqz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Wazobia Bus Stop in Abaranje Ikotun, …
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2SFZqqz
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]