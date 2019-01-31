Featured Thread #1
The Police in Ogun State have arrested a man, Idowu Owolabi, 45, for having carnal knowledge of his 21-year old daughter (name withheld).
The suspect who lives with the victim was arrested following a complaint by the victim who reported at …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2CXNjPG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspect who lives with the victim was arrested following a complaint by the victim who reported at …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2CXNjPG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]