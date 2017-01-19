Submit Post Advertise

    Manchester United generated the most revenue of any football club in the world last season, according to a report published by Deloitte.

    United dethrone Real Madrid - who held top spot for 11 years - after accumulating a record revenue of 689m euros (£515m) during the 2015-16 term.

    The Premier League club saw commercial revenue grow by 100m euros (£71m).

    Combined revenue for the top 20 clubs during the 2015-16 season grew 12% to 7.4bn euros (£6.41bn) - a new record.

    It is the first time Manchester United have topped the annual Deloitte Football Money League since the 2003-04 season.


    Top 10:


    1. (3) Manchester United

    2. (2) Barcelona

    3. (1) Real Madrid

    4. (5) Bayern Munich

    5. (6) Manchester City

    6. (4) Paris St-Germain

    7. (7) Arsenal 468.5

    8. (8) Chelsea 447.4

    9. (9) Liverpool 403.8

    10. (10) Juventus 341.1


    Note: Club’s previous positions in bracket.
     
