Sports Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Admits Romelu Lukaku Is Struggling – 360Nobs.com

#1
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that Romelu Lukaku is currently struggling for form.

Romelu Lukaku drew another blank in United’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night...



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2D1iIDw

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top