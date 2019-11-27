Business Mavin Records expands, opens new offices – Nairametrics

#1
In a bid to expand its operations, Mavin Records, Africa’s leading record label, has commissioned its new creative and corporate office spaces in Lagos.

In a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the record label, Michael Collins Ajereh a.k.a Don Jazzy, the brand stated that it had to relocate its creative and corporate offices …

amvin.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2OLMK1p

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top