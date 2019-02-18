Vimbai Mutinhiri is out here getting us all in our feelings. The media personality is a year older today and has released amazing photos of herself to the delight of her millions of fans across the globe.
Donning a stunning silk dress in some of the photos, Miss Vimbai smothered …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2DTu0Yg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Donning a stunning silk dress in some of the photos, Miss Vimbai smothered …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2DTu0Yg
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]