Brian D. Ballard: a Trump ally, said to be the most powerful lobbyist. Believed to be the man who arranged Atiku’s trip to the United States
The full story is now out: Brian Ballard, a friend of the US President, touted to be the most powerful lobbyist in …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Ml9mUI
Get More Nigeria Political News
The full story is now out: Brian Ballard, a friend of the US President, touted to be the most powerful lobbyist in …
Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Ml9mUI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]