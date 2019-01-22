Politics Meet Brian Ballard, the lobbyist who arranged Atiku’s US visit – P.M. News

#1
Brian D. Ballard: a Trump ally, said to be the most powerful lobbyist. Believed to be the man who arranged Atiku’s trip to the United States

The full story is now out: Brian Ballard, a friend of the US President, touted to be the most powerful lobbyist in …



Read more via P.M. News – http://bit.ly/2Ml9mUI

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top