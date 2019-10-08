Justforex_nb_campaign

General Health Men With Breast Cancer Have Lower Survival Rates, Says Study – AskMen

#1
Although male privilege is often widely discussed, there is one situation in which men are at a disadvantage—after facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

While breast cancer remains a relatively rare disease as far as men are concerned — 1.21 men per 100,000 being diagnosed with breast cancer in...

men.JPG

Read more via AskMen https://ift.tt/2ARknIs
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top