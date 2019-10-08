Although male privilege is often widely discussed, there is one situation in which men are at a disadvantage—after facing a breast cancer diagnosis.
While breast cancer remains a relatively rare disease as far as men are concerned — 1.21 men per 100,000 being diagnosed with breast cancer in...
Read more via AskMen https://ift.tt/2ARknIs
While breast cancer remains a relatively rare disease as far as men are concerned — 1.21 men per 100,000 being diagnosed with breast cancer in...
Read more via AskMen https://ift.tt/2ARknIs
Last edited by a moderator:[55]