Sports Messi snub has cost FIFA awards their credibility, says Filipe Luis – Yahoo! Sports

#1
Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis insists Lionel Messi is the best footballer in the world, despite his omission from the shortlist for the Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Despite inspiring Barcelona to a domestic double of LaLiga and the Copa del Rey …



read more via SOCCER news, photos, and video – Yahoo! Sports – https://ift.tt/2wOTWBP

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[37]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top