Entertainment Michael Jackson Estate Breaks Silence After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Premiered at Sundance – Olisa.tv

#1
Michael Jackson Estate has denounced the new Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, which premiered Friday (Jan. 25) at the Sundance Film Festival.

The two-part documentary tells the stories of two men—Wade Robson, 36, and James Safechuck, 42, and their families—who claimed the late pop star befriended them during the mid-to-late 1980s and then sexually abused them during …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2CKJygw

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[103]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top