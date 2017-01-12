Super Eagles Captain, John Obi, has opened up on his recent move from Chelsea to Tianjin TEDA of the Chinese Premier League. “I could easily have stayed in Chelsea for the remaining six months of my contract but it won’t be in the best interest of my nation, as they need me match fit when the World Cup 2018 qualifiers resume”, Mikel said according to Owngoalnigeria.com. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make but I seriously need matches to stay fit for Nigeria. Nigerians don’t deserve to miss out of the World Cup after back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations”.