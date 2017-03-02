Militants in Niger Delta have called on the Federal Government to order all South African-owned businesses out of the country within 30 days. The militants, under the aegis of Niger Delta Watchdogs, Niger Delta Volunteers and Niger Delta Strike Force, said they would not keep quiet while South Africans continued to kill and maim Nigerians doing business in their country. “Failure to close down these companies within one month, we shall mobilize in full force and commence massive attack on South African-owned investments in Nigeria, we shall also make sure that all MTN masts and offices are brought down.” "We want to state that the attack will mark the end of this nonsense because we would not fold our arms and allow this to continue.” "Therefore, we call on the Nigerian government to immediately close down all the business premises owned by South Africans,’’ the militants said.