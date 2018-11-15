Politics Mimiko Pulls out of Presidential Race for Senate – Thisdaylive

Strong indications emerged last night that former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has dumped his presidential ambition.

The two-term governor had emerged presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). But a source according to TheCable, said Mimiko has pulled out of the presidential race and will now …



