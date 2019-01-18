Metro Mining sector under threat over stalled access to $100m loan – Newtelegraph

#1
Some contractors among the10 exploration and consulting companies that won mining contracts in the country are facing stiff funding challenges due to inability to access $100 million intervention fund approved by government.

A reliable source in one of the firms that won the mining bid, …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2DhkH5v

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top