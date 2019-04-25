Metro Minister Ngige: I was misquoted on Nigerian doctors’ controversy – TODAY.NG

#1
Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has denied saying that Nigeria has enough medical doctors. He also said he didn’t say doctors were free to export their trade to other countries and make foreign exchange for the nation.

The Minister, who claimed to have been …



Read more via TODAY.NG – http://bit.ly/2IWEQRG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top