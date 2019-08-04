The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has reacted to the killing of Saidu Kolaku, the zonal vice-chairman of the body. DAILY POST reported that Kolaku was shot dead on Saturday after unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31elmh6
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31elmh6
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[69]