JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Miyetti Allah reacts as gunmen kill its leader – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has reacted to the killing of Saidu Kolaku, the zonal vice-chairman of the body. DAILY POST reported that Kolaku was shot dead on Saturday after unknown gunmen stormed the resident of the Fulani leader located at Sabon

gunmen-1024x578.jpg

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/31elmh6
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[69]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top