Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) has announced that it will be freezing the account of some of its participants for the second time. In a statement, the ponzi scheme owners said it has also introduced new measures to ‘serve them better’. “You constantly reproach us stating we don’t listen to your opinions however we really do. We try to carry out the most reasonable and efficient suggestions immediately,’’ the statement said. "Particularly, in accordance with your suggestions, we will soon take the following measures: "We will stop the growth of confirmed Mavros acquired before the 1st of January 2017. "We will freeze the bonuses received before the 1st of January 2017 (so that limited withdrawal of Mavro-2016 will include only contributions, not bonuses). "We will introduce a new rule according to which the withdrawal amount cannot exceed triple amount of the provided help (so, GH cannot exceed PH more than in 3 times).”