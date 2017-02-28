For the second year running, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation has announced that there is no winner of the 2016 Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership. In a statement on Tuesday, the foundation said it made the decision following a meeting of the independent prize committee chaired by Salim Ahmed Salim, a renowned diplomat. The statement quoted Salim to have said, “As I emphasise each year, a very high bar was deliberately set when the prize was launched in 2006. “We recognise and applaud the important contributions that many African leaders have made to change their countries for the better. But the prize is intended to highlight and celebrate truly exceptional leadership, which is uncommon by its very definition. “After careful consideration, the committee has decided not to award the prize in 2016.” The Ibrahim Prize honours former African heads of state or government who developed their countries and strengthened democracy and human rights for the shared benefit of their people, paving the way for sustainable and equitable prosperity.