Ali Modu Sheriff, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, has vowed to stop the registration of a new political party,the Advanced Peoples Democratic Party. allegedly floated by Ahmed Makarfi. Speaking through the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr, Bernard Mikko, Sheriff said, “There is no way we will allow that to happen. No one will be allowed to share the franchise of the party with either another political party or association. PDP is one and it will remain so. We won’t negotiate this with anyone. “Those planning to divide the party want to use this to negotiate. It is a wrong move and it will never stand. We will resist it legally.”